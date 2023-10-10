Biden interviewed in special counsel investigation into documents found at his office and home

President Biden has been interviewed by the office of special counsel Robert Hur, who is overseeing an inquiry related to the discovery of documents with classification markings at Mr. Biden's Wilmington home and former private office.

Ian Sams, the spokesman for the White House counsel's office, said in a statement that the interview was conducted at the White House over two days, on Sunday and Monday. It was "concluded Monday," he said.

Sams went on to state that the president and White House are cooperating with the probe. Other questions were referred to the Justice Department.

Multiple sources confirmed to CBS News that Hur personally conducted the interview with the president. According to a person familiar with the investigation, the special counsel's interview with Mr. Biden had been scheduled for weeks.

Hur is the second special counsel appointed to oversee an investigation into sensitive documents, after Jack Smith, was tapped to take over the probe into former President Donald Trump's handling of sensitive government documents.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur hours after the White House confirmed the discovery of a second set of documents in a garage at Mr. Biden's Delaware residence. Garland said the government first learned about the initial group of documents that were found in an office Mr. Biden used upon leaving the vice presidency last November, and the FBI began an assessment of potential mishandling of classified information several days later. Garland revealed the documents in Mr. Biden's garage were subsequently discovered on Dec. 20.

A spokesperson for the president's personal attorney, Bob Bauer, has declined comment.

Hur's office also declined to comment.

Robert Legare and Ed O'Keefe contributed to this report.