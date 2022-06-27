Amtrak train from L.A. to Chicago derails in Missouri

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Amtrak train derailed Monday afternoon in northern Missouri, while en route from Los Angeles to Chicago.

BREAKING 🇺🇲 : Footage shows aftermath of Train derailment in Missouri, USA



♦️An #Amtrak train has derailed after hitting a dump truck near Mendon in central Missouri. pic.twitter.com/bstZvdkHxK — Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn) June 27, 2022

Amtrak said two locomotives and eight cars on an eastbound Southwest Chief train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a railroad crossing in the town of Mendon around 12:45 p.m.

Mendon, with a population of about 160, is about 84 miles northeast of Kansas City.

Approximately 243 passengers and 12 crew members were on board the train at the time, according to Amtrak. Injuries have been reported, but it was not immediately clear how many people were injured, or how serious the injuries were.

University of Missouri Health Care, a hospital in Columbia, Missouri, said it is receiving three patients from the derailment — though it said that number could change.

The train I was traveling on derailed on the way to Iowa near Mendon Missouri pic.twitter.com/YndSEEXkto — Dax McDonald (@cloudmarooned) June 27, 2022

"Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist," Amtrak said in a statement.

According to pictures posted on Twitter by a man who said he was a passenger on the train, at least five cars of the train ended up completely on their side.

Missouri Gov. MIke Parson said he was "saddened" to hear of the derailment, saying that Missouri Department of Public Safety and Missouri State Highway Patrol were responding to the scene.

"We ask Missourians to join us in praying for all those impacted," he wrote in posts on social media.

Rob Nightengale took video inside the flipped-over train. In the footage, you can see people barefoot, stepping on windows trying to get out.

Other pictures on social media show the chaos in the cars; luggage thrown everywhere, passengers confused and concerned, with a line to get out an open window.

Outside he train, passengers could be seen on top of the toppled Amtrak train, helping each other climb out, as dozens of people wander the tracks, apparently dazed.

Amtrak said anyone with questions about friends and family who were on board the train should call 800-523-9101 for information.