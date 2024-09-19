Tua Tagovailoa's out 4 games and Miami Dolphins start Skylar Thompson | Game Changers In this week's edition of Game Changers: Tua Tagovailoa is out for four games after suffering another concussion and the boys talk about what it means for the Miami Dolphins as they bring in Skylar Thompson to start. Should the Miami Heat trade Jimmy Butler? The guys talk about what options are out there for the team and one of its star players. And with the NHL season just weeks away, will the Florida Panthers win back-to-back Stanley Cups? The boys discuss how the Cats look after their historic victory.