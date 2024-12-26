Trump selects Miami-Dade commissioner to become Panama's ambassador Donald Trump on Christmas has nominated Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Cabrera to become Panama's ambassador as the president elect is threatening to retake control of the Panama Canal because the nation is “ripping off” American ships that pass through the waterway. He has represented District 6 since 2022, was state director of Trump's 2020 re-election campaign and is a former lobbyist. Cabrera, 34, was born in Miami to Cuban exiles. 'Kevin is a fierce fighter for America First principles," Trump said in a statement.