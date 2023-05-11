Watch CBS News

Tri-Rail trains getting makeover

Tri-Rail's emblematic "blue skies, white clouds, and palm trees" trains are getting a makeover. "They need to improve it, paint it, give it an update now," said Marie as she waited for a train in Pompano Beach.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.