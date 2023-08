NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane.

Tracking Tropical Storm Idalia 8/28/2023 5AM NEXT Weather meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez says Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On