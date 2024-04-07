The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office | Facing South Florida

Watch CBS News

Katherine Fernandez Rundle has been the state attorney in Miami-Dade County for more than 30 years. Since then, she has won re-election seven times and if no one files in the next two weeks to run against her this year, she will automatically be re-elected to another four-year term. Rundle is credited with creating the state’s first domestic violence court and a human trafficking task force among other things. But, her tenure has not been without controversy. She has never filed charges against a police officer for shooting and killing someone on duty, even though there have been numerous questionable police shootings. Guests: Craig Whisenhunt/Attorney for Corey Smith Allison Miller/Attorney for Corey Smith James DeMiles/Attorney for Deandre Charles
