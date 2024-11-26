Stories Of South Florida: A Lookback At 2024 Right now, we're taking a look back at the stories that defined South Florida: From the grief of losing their daughter-- see how one family is now pushing for boating safety changes to honor the memory of 17-year-old Luciana Fernandez. Plus, see how our Ted Scouten's Parkinson's diagnosis and openness of sharing his journey inspired others to get checked out, and identify the early signs of it. And, how one man is highlighting the mental health of our first responders, using his brother's story to serve the community as the City of Miami Chaplain and a faith leader in Coral Gables. Jason Jenkins was a beloved staff member of the Miami Dolphins, and the Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs for them-- after his passing in 2022, his widow Elizabeth is dedicating her life to honoring his legacy and work. Meanwhile, see how the passion of the Swifties in South Florida showed out strong, and brought thousands of people together for a few days of music. Finally, how a 9-year-old boy in South Florida is talking all things racing and already seeing some big names co-sign him.