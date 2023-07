Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's proposed county budget provides a 1% property tax cut and a gas tax holiday, totaling over $36 million in savings for residents.

Proposed Miami-Dade County budget includes 1% property tax cut, gas tax holiday Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava's proposed county budget provides a 1% property tax cut and a gas tax holiday, totaling over $36 million in savings for residents.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On