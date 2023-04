One-on-One with State Sen. Shevrin Jones As Florida’s legislative session begins to wind down, Jim and Democratic State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who represents portions of South Florida in Tallahassee, take a look at the controversial bills lawmakers have passed, including the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” Bill, and what is expected to receive attention between now and the May 5th adjournment. Guest: State Sen. Shevrin Jones/(D) South Florida