One-on-One with Debbie Mucarsel-Powell | Facing South Florida CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede talks to former Democratic congresswoman Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who wants to unseat Rick Scott as Florida's junior senator. Mucarsel-Powell talks about the big issues, why voters should choose her, and how she plans to increase her name recognition across the state. Guest: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell/ (D) U.S. Senate candidate