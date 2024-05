"Mother of Miami?": Why some historians believe Mary Brickell deserves same credit as Julia Tuttle A legend that has almost become a fact is that Julia Tuttle is the "Mother of Miami," as she is often credited as the first woman to found a major American city. However, some historians believe another woman deserves that same level of credit: Mary Brickell. CBS News Miami's Hank Tester digs deep into Miami's history to learn more about these two extraordinary women.