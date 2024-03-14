Watch CBS News

Miami Life: Biden, Trump, and the Latino Vote. Climate Change And Coral Reefs. Comic Book Spotlight.

In this week's edition of Miami Life: CBS News Miami's Jim Berry takes a look at the Latino voters in South Florida as President Biden gears up for his presumptive rematch against former President Donald Trump. Plus, we take a closer look at the climate change effects across Florida waters. On the community front, we are shining the spotlight on a female pioneer in South Florida as Women's History Month continues. Finally, from comic books to funko pops and everything in between-- we take a look at a local comic shop that has stood the test of time for generations!
