Miami Life: Ageism And The 2024 Elections. Ozempic Concerns. Deep Dive Into Miami High's History! In this week's edition of Miami Life: See how age is playing a factor in voters of varying age groups as the 2024 elections quickly approaches. Plus, what you need to know if you plan on taking Ozempic and other weight loss drugs. And, how Gen Z is learning about the Bible and the scripture. Finally, we are taking a deep dive into the rich history of one of Miami's oldest schools and the local sports legends that found their form while there.