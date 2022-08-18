Watch CBS News

Miami-Dade PD Detective Cesar Echaverry has died

CBS4's Karli Barnett reports on Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry, who died Wednesday after being shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect tied to an armed robbery in Broward County.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.