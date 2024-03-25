Watch CBS News

Meet Patricia Chin, the Godmother of Reggae

CBS News Miami celebrates Women's History Month by shining the spotlight on a woman who helped shape the music industry. Patricia Chin, the Godmother of Reggae, helped make some of the names in reggae music today.
