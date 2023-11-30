Watch CBS News

Florida Supreme Court: Marsy's Law "doesn't explicitly" shield police officers' identities

A 2018 constitutional amendment designed to bolster victims' rights "does not explicitly" shield the identities of police officers - or any other people - from disclosure, the Florida Supreme Court ruled in a major decision on Thursday.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.