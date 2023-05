Teri Hornstein reports Dr. David Wise has handled thousands of emergencies in his 50 years at VCA Knowles Central Animal Hospital.

Family owned Knowles Animal Clinic celebrates 100th year Teri Hornstein reports Dr. David Wise has handled thousands of emergencies in his 50 years at VCA Knowles Central Animal Hospital.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On