Facing South Florida: The Florida HOA Crisis We devote the entire half hour to the HOA crisis in South Florida and elsewhere in the state. As the cost of insurance rises, HOAs have been forced to raise fees putting a financial squeeze on homeowners. Corruption is also a concern after leaders of the Hammocks HOA were accused of theft and fraud to the tune of two million dollars. Florida now has the HOA Bill of Rights but critics say its protections don't go far enough. We hear from homeowners from four South Florida HOAs, Miami-Dade State Attorney Kathy Fernandez Rundle and State Rep. Juan Carlos Porras of Miami-Dade County who plan on introducing a stronger HOA Bill of Rights in the upcoming legislative session.