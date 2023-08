Facing South Florida: Rise of Antisemitism in U.S. and Florida CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede speaks with Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, and Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz about the rise in antisemitism and efforts to combat it. Guests: Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, (D) FL, District 25