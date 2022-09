Facing South Florida: One-on-One with Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Jim sits down with the Miami-Dade County Mayor to talk all things budget. The county budget for the next fiscal year will be approved next week. Ahead of that Jim sits down Mayor Levine Cava to talk specifics which include, among other things, housing, and commissioner salaries. Guest: Mayor Daniella Levine Cava/MIAMI-DADE COUNTY