Facing South Florida: Hate in the Sunshine State Hate in the Sunshine State Jim takes a deep dive into just-released disturbing data from the Anti-Defamation League, which examines the extremist and anti-Semitic trends and incidents in Florida from 2020 to the present. The ADL report, which points to a significant increase, reveals what it claims is fueling unrest and violence. Guest: Ben Popp/ADL INVESTIGATIVE RESEARCHER Sarah Emmons/ADL FLORIDA REGIONAL DIRECTOR