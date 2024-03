Facing South Florida: Florida Democratic Primary CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede goes one-on-one with Nikki Fried, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party. The two discuss the state of the Democratic Party in Florida for the first presidential election since we lost our status as a swing state. They also focus in on Miami-Dade County, once a Democratic stronghold that is slipping away as well. Guest: Nikki Fried/Florida Democratic Party Chairman