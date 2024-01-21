Watch CBS News

Facing South Florida: After the Iowa Caucuses

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede takes a look at Gov. Ron DeSantis’ poor showing in Iowa and where his campaign goes from here. Guests: Amanda Rooker/KCCI Chief Political Reporter Aaron Navarro/CBS News Political Reporter
