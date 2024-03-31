Expanding Medicaid in Florida | Facing South Florida One way to provide more health insurance for people in Florida would be for the state to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Florida is one of only ten states that has refused to take billions of dollars from the federal government. The organization Florida Decides Healthcare is working to get a constitutional amendment to expand Medicaid on the ballot in 2026. CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede will speak with the head of the group. Guest: Jake Flaherty/Campaign Manager, Florida Decides Healthcare