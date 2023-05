Exclusive: Attempted burglary suspect has 80 convictions, 107 arrests in Miami-Dade Antonio Giovani Rodriguez, 58, of Hialeah, who was caught on camera and arrested after trying to break into a home recently had been arrested 107 times in MIami-Dade. His record spans since the mid-1990s, with 80 convictions, nearly all of them for burglaries and grand theft.