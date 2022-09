DEA warns of brightly-colored fentanyl targeting young Americans In August 2022, DEA and law enforcement partners began seizing brightly-colored fentanyl and fentanyl pills in 18 states. Dubbed “rainbow fentanyl” in the media, this trend appears to be a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly fentanyl made to look like candy to children and young people.