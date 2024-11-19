Daughter of ex-Broward County commissioner pleads guilty to pandemic program fraud Richelle Holness, 41, of Lauderhill, has pleaded guilty to a fraud charge of a federal pandemic program that involved stealing from her father Dale's Broward County Commission campaign in 2020. She faces up to six months in prison at her sentencing in January after admitting in Miami federal court to getting $30,000 in emergency benefits from a federally funded state unemployment program. Two years ago, her younger sister Damara was sentenced for the Paycheck Protection Program theft of $300,000