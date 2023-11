Deer helps buyer get a deal on truck. Source: CNN, Jay Vaughan/Amazing Animals+/TMX, Jay Vaughan, Surveillance video

Caught on camera: Deer crashes into truck Deer helps buyer get a deal on truck. Source: CNN, Jay Vaughan/Amazing Animals+/TMX, Jay Vaughan, Surveillance video

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On