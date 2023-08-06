Watch CBS News

Brawl during White Sox Guardians game

Cleveland's Jose Ramirez and Chicago's Tim Anderson go to blows on second base during the sixth inning triggering the rivaling teams' benches to clear as the other players join in. Anderson and Ramirez are now likely facing suspensions.
