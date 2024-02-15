Watch CBS News

Black History Month: Liberty Square Wall

That wall was built in 1930 and stood as high as 6 feet tall. Also referred to as a ‘race wall’ its purpose was to separate the white and black neighborhoods of Liberty City and the Liberty Square or Pork and Bean project.
