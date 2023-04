Baby Asian Elephant Makes His Debut at Fort Worth Zoo FORT WORTH, Texas – Fort Worth Zoo guests were in for a special treat today, April 4. Travis, the Zoo’s newest Asian elephant calf made his public debut in the main yard of Elephant Springs with mom Belle and grandmother Rasha. Now weighing 345 pounds, 1-month-old Travis stuck close to Belle’s side, tiptoed near the water, laid down in a bed of hay and received a dust bath, all within the first few minutes.