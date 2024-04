Plantation police said Jean Carlos Aponte, 40, stabbed his 38-year-old wife Sara Ashley Gama and 2-year-old son Ethan Aponte multiple times.

Authorities: Plantation man stabbed wife, son multiple times Plantation police said Jean Carlos Aponte, 40, stabbed his 38-year-old wife Sara Ashley Gama and 2-year-old son Ethan Aponte multiple times.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On