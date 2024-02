American couple feared dead in Caribbean Kathy Brandel and Ralph Hendry are an American couple allegedly hijacked by escaped prisoners while on their yacht in Grenada last week. American couple allegedly hijacked by escaped prisoners while on their yacht in Grenada last week were likely thrown overboard, Royal Grenada Police Force Commissioner Don McKenzie said during a news conference Monday. Royal Grenada Police Force Commissioner Don McKenzie said during a news conference Monday, that they were likely killed and thrown overboard.