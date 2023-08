A 9-year-old child found a gun and fired a single shot inside a Florida home on Monday afternoon, killing a 6-year-old, officials said.

9-year-old child fatally shoots 6-year-old in Florida home, deputies say A 9-year-old child found a gun and fired a single shot inside a Florida home on Monday afternoon, killing a 6-year-old, officials said.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On