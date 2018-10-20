Ted Scouten CBS Miami

Multiple Emmy Award-winning journalist Ted Scouten has been the familiar face at the scene of international stories that have affected South Florida since 1998.

Ted's true passion is for the news of the day and has reported from CBS4's Broward County Newsroom since 1999. No television reporter in South Florida has been based in Broward County longer than Ted.

Ted watched the news from the age of 3. "My mom thought I was an odd child," Ted laughs. "When we had company, I would grab them by the hand and lead them into the living room to watch the news. It was evident that I didn't choose journalism. It chose me."

Ted has reported on stories all over the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America. He was on the scene of the devastating earthquake in Haiti less than 24 hours after it happened. He also arrived in NYC less than a day after the 9/11 attacks.

"As devastating as both of those stories were, I would never give up the experience of being there," Ted said. "To see firsthand the horror of terrorism and the pain of that tragic quake in Haiti have not only made me a better journalist but more importantly, a better human being. You can't experience something like that and not be moved and changed for the better."

If there's a hurricane or breaking news anywhere around Florida or the Caribbean, chances are Ted is on the way. He actually keeps a bag packed in his car trunk and always carries his passport. You never know when news will break, that's why he's always ready.

Perhaps one of Ted's most meaningful pieces of work was the 2012 award winning documentary "March of the Living: Return to Auschwitz." He followed three holocaust survivors back to Auschwitz for an emotional journey.

"These incredible men are living testament to the ugliness of bigotry and hate," Scouten said. "They also are a shining example of how tolerance, education and love can change hearts and minds." Ted received two Emmy Awards for his work on this incredible project.

Ted was also honored with a 2002 Emmy for his report on Pet Overpopulation in South Florida. Ted is an animal advocate having rescued several dogs.

Ted is very involved with the community. Some of his favorite causes are AIDS Walk South Florida, Broward House, The Wildlife Care Center and The Humane Society of Broward County. Ted loves working in his yard when he's not out reporting. And whenever he gets free time you can bet Ted and his husband Dave are traveling the world. Some of Scouten's favorite destinations have been Australia, New Zealand, Venezuela and Palm Springs, California.

"I've lived in my home in Hollywood longer than I have lived anywhere in my life. South Florida is my home, my community and it's an honor to tell the stories of my neighbors and what impacts their lives"

Ted is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Journalism, and minors in Spanish, English and Psychology. He also studied at Universidad de Valencia in Valencia, Spain. Ted began his television career in 1986 on the Texas-Mexico border, in Laredo, Texas, followed by gigs in the Rio Grande Valley, Austin and Orlando.

Ted's philosophy: "I love having a front row seat to life's events, at home and around the world."

Ted welcomes your story and Cold Case ideas and comments.

Contact Ted Scouten: Email | Twitter | Facebook | Phone: 305-639-4549