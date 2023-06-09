Tania Francois CBS News Miami

Tania Francois returned to CBS News Miami in November 2022 as the Executive Producer Impacting Communities or EPIC.

She is an award-winning, Emmy-nominated, multimedia journalist with experience in television, public relations and digital news reporting.

Tania believes a lesson can be learned from every experience and through every story; both good and bad.

A Miami native, Tania has lived and worked all over the Southeast U.S.

She was a reporter in Beckley, West Virginia, Shreveport, Louisiana and Little Rock, Arkansas.

She returned to South Florida to work at WPEC-TV, the CBS affiliate in West Palm Beach, where she was an assignment editor and hosted news briefs for social media posts.

Miami has always been home.

She's a proud Rocket graduating from Miami Central Senior High in the top 5 percent of her class and went on to attend Bethune-Cookman University, where she majored in Mass Communications with a concentration in Broadcast Journalism.

While still in college she was a reporter for the Daytona Times and covered presidential visits and community news.

She has worked at other Miami television stations, including her first stint at CBS News Miami as an assignment editor from 2016 to 2018.

Tania is a proud Haitian-American and the first person in her family born in the United States, right here in Miami.

She speaks Creole fluently and enjoys sampling food from South Florida's many Haitian restaurants.

Tania is a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Sorority Inc.® and the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) - South Florida Chapter.

Among her many accomplishments is winning an NABJ Salute to Excellence Award in 2007 for her coverage of the Jena 6.

In her free time, Tania enjoys volunteering, reading and spending time with her niece Esther and Maltipoo Beckley.

Contact Tania Francois: Email | Facebook | Twitter