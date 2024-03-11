Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!

Most recently, Steve reported for Spectrum News in Cleveland, Ohio where he covered news and sports. He reported extensively on a train derailment in a town near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border that caused officials to release toxic chemicals into the air, displacing dozens of people from their homes and sparking a debate about rail industry reforms. He also covered Ohio State football and local Cleveland sports. Steve was fortunate to cover what was the longest scoreless postseason game in Major League history at the time, lasting 15 innings before a runner touched home plate. This was part of an unexpected postseason run by the Cleveland Guardians in their first season with their new name.

Before Cleveland, Steve spent four years at WRGB-TV in Albany, New York, where he covered state politics, the COVID-19 Pandemic and the resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo. Steve's reporting focused on seismic shifts in public policy, including the legalization of recreational marijuana and the overhaul of the state's cash bail system. He was one of the first reporters on scene at a deadly limo crash that killed 20 people.

Steve kicked off his TV news career at WFIE-TV in Evansville, Indiana after a brief stint in radio. He interned at WPVI-TV in Philadelphia.

He graduated from Kutztown University of Pennsylvania with a degree in Electronic Media and grew up in Berwyn, PA, a suburb of Philadelphia.

Steve's hobbies include working out and rooting for Philadelphia sports teams. He can't wait to delve into the food, culture and scenic views in South Florida. Steve's always looking for his next story, so if you see him around, feel free to say hi! You can follow Steve on his social accounts.