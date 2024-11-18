Shane Hinton, CBS Miami meteorologist CBS News Miami

Shane Hinton is a meteorologist on the Next Weather Team at CBS News Miami.

Shane joins the Next Weather Team from Austin, Texas, but this isn't his first time in South Florida.

He graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology and a Masters of Professional Science in Broadcast Meteorology. During his time at UM, he helped conduct research to help determine the accuracy of hurricane forecast models in addition to analyzing general forecast model accuracy for the South Florida climate.

Shane's broadcast career started in New Bern, North Carolina, where he provided coverage of the historic Hurricane Florence, which devastated the community of Eastern North Carolina.

Contact Shane Hinton: Email | X | Facebook | Instagram