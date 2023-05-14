Watch CBS News
Samantha Rivera CBS News Miami

Samantha Rivera is a bilingual sports journalist (English/Spanish) who is elated to join the CBS News Miami family.

Before the 305, she worked in her hometown as a sports reporter/anchor for NBC5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago. 

Her other career stops include San Diego, Rockford, Illinois and Marquette, Michigan.

The Chicagoland native is a proud alum of DePaul University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in journalism and public relations and advertising.

Samantha is also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Contact Samantha Rivera: Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

First published on May 16, 2023 / 1:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

