Samantha Rivera
Samantha Rivera is a bilingual sports journalist (English/Spanish) who is elated to join the CBS News Miami family.
Before the 305, she worked in her hometown as a sports reporter/anchor for NBC5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBC Sports Chicago.
Her other career stops include San Diego, Rockford, Illinois and Marquette, Michigan.
The Chicagoland native is a proud alum of DePaul University, where she earned her bachelor's degree in journalism and public relations and advertising.
Samantha is also a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
Contact Samantha Rivera: Email | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.