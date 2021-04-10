Sabrina Aponte CBS Miami

Sabrina Aponte joined the CBS4 News team in June 2018 as an assignment desk editor.

Born and raised in Miami, Sabrina was ecstatic to learn her first job in the business would be at the news station she grew up watching.

From her early teens, Sabrina knew she wanted to be on-air whether it be on the Radio or TV. She began her journey at G. Holmes Braddock Sr. High where she took electives like TV production and Newspaper. In 2018, she graduated with her Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Media from Florida International University.

As of 2021, Sabrina has added on another role at CBS Miami as a digital writer.

When Sabrina is not following Breaking news, she loves to spend time with her family, go to the beach, travel, or hosting her podcast called "305 Times."