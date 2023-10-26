Nikiya Carrero CBS News Miami

Nikiya Carrero is an Emmy-nominated reporter who joined the CBS News Miami team in October 2023 and she is excited to be back home.

Nikiya grew up in Miami Beach and went on to receive her Bachelor's degree in Broadcasting and Emerging Media in 2019 from Barry University.

After graduating college, moved to Bismarck, North Dakota to pursue her dream of reporting.

Throughout her time in North Dakota, she covered a number of stories including the Dakota Access Pipeline, the COVID-19 pandemic and issues affecting the Tribal Nations throughout the state.

After her time in North Dakota, she traveled across country to Savannah, Georgia. During her time there, she covered an array of stories from high-profile trials, the UGA football championship parade and a rise in gun violence. She also covered deadly tornadoes in Georgia and South Carolina, earning her an Emmy Nomination.

Making her way back home with years of experience as a reporter, Nikiya says her goal is to bring the knowledge she's gained throughout her career and apply it to the stories she tells in communities throughout South Florida.

In her off time, Nikiya loves to spend time with her dog and explore nature. She is most excited to be back home and catch her favorite sports teams play in person.

If you have a story idea feel free to email Nikiya or contact her on social media.

Contact Nikiya Carrero: Email | Facebook | X | Instagram