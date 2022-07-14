Najahe Sherman CBS News Miami

Najahe Sherman is a news anchor and reporter for CBS News Miami. She anchors CBS Miami news at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and reports for the 11:00 p.m. news.

She is also the primary fill-in anchor for CBS Miami news at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 11 p.m.

Prior to joining CBS News Miami, Najahe was a news anchor and host at BNC TV, a national news network providing 24/7 programming to more than 52 million households across the United States.

Najahe also worked in Nashville, Tennessee as both a news anchor and reporter for several years. She has held positions as a news anchor, reporter, and multimedia journalist in television markets in Alabama, Louisiana, Missouri, Tennessee, Wyoming, and Iowa.

Najahe graduated from the William Allen White School of Journalism & Mass Communications at the University of Kansas. Najahe is an active community volunteer. She has served as an emcee and host for various organizations raising more than half a million dollars for non-profit groups in north Alabama, including the Women's Economic Development Council and Stars Dancing for HEALS. Najahe also served as a youth mentor for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Organization and volunteered at Boys and Girls Clubs in Louisiana.

Najahe was featured as one of "Nashville's 25 Most Beautiful People" by Nashville Lifestyles Magazine with country music artist Jake Owen and television personalities Kellie Pickler and Chris Carmack of the television series Nashville. She is also a former NFL Kansas City Chiefs Cheerleader and former Mrs. Louisiana America.

When Najahe is not working she enjoys traveling, practicing yoga, and spending time with her family. Najahe and her husband are the proud parents of two children and two Yorkshire terriers.

Contact Najahe Sherman: Facebook | Twitter E-mail