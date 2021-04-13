Mauricio H. Maldonado

Mauricio has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997.

In all that time, he has focused on writing mostly breaking local news. Everything from baby ducks stuck in a drain to the hard-hitting news you enjoy reading about.

He started out with the Miami Herald in 1990 and then transitioned over to their online team in 1997.

In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years.

Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

His alma mater is Florida International University.