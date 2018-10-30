Lissette Gonzalez CBS Miami

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon Meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon. This hometown girl can be seen venturing outside of the studio to deliver her weathercast from South Florida's most vibrant events and celebrated venues. Lissette has also served as a guest meteorologist during the national "CBS Mornings" (formerly "CBS This Morning") broadcast.

Lissette obtained her degree as Certified Broadcast Meteorologist from Mississippi State University with honors. She also earned the National Weather Association (NWA) Television Weathercaster Seal of Approval. Lissette is a proud member of the National Weather Association and the American Meteorological Society.

Lissette was named Best Meteorologist by the Miami New Times "Best of Miami 2013." The New Times said of Lissette, "It's not every day you get to watch a beauty queen turned off-Broadway star turned recording artist turned TV host turned meteorologist deliver the weekday morning forecast. Unless, of course, you tune in to CBS4 News from 5 to 9 a.m. and at noon to watch Lissette Gonzalez do her thing… Her bright smile, charismatic personality, and ease in delivering the weather in a simple yet thorough manner make it easy for Gonzalez to connect with her viewers… With her beauty pageant and Broadway days behind her, Gonzalez is doing what she does best: forecasting the weather."

Lissette's weathercast has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists with a "Florida Award of Excellence." And she was also selected as one of Brickell Magazine's "Top 20 Professionals under 40″ and she was featured in Ocean Drive Magazine's "Beach Patrol: The people who make Miami." Born and raised in Miami, Lissette is happy to be back home now in South Florida tracking the tropics and forecasting the weather she is so familiar with.

Prior to joining CBS4, Lissette served as the evening Weather Anchor for KTLA's Prime News in Los Angeles, the number two market in the country. Lissette's weathercast was recognized by the Associated Press Association with a Mark Twain AP Award for "Best Weather segment." She was also nominated for a Los Angeles Emmy Award for her work as host of the KTLA special "Access LA: de todo-Latin Explosion." Lissette delivered her weathercasts and often covered entertainment news from different venues, events and award shows.

Lissette has had a diverse and impressive career in broadcasting and entertainment on the national and local level. In addition, she has hosted and reported for such nationally syndicated shows as "EXTRA," "Extra en Espanol," and "Livin' Large." However, she got her start in front of the cameras right here in Miami at the University of Miami anchoring the "Daybreak" and "Primetime" Newscasts on UMTV, and hosting and reporting for the local show "Miami Hoy"("Miami Today").

Lissette is a former Miss Miami and Miss Florida. In 1998, she was named second runner up to Miss America, and won over $50,000 dollars in scholarship money, which helped her complete her studies and graduate from the University of Miami with a double major in Broadcast Journalism and Music-Vocal Performance. Lissette then starred as "Maria" in the Off-Broadway hit "4 Guys Named Jose and Una Mujer named Maria" in New York and Miami, and was subsequently nominated for the prestigious Carbonell Award. Her success Off-Broadway led to a record deal in 2001 with RCA and she had the opportunity to record with Grammy-award winning music producers and songwriters in both New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

Lissette is very active in the community and was recently recognized by the Dania Lions Club with the Lions Club International Medal of Merit Award for her service to the community. This award recognizes individuals who are an asset to their profession and leaders in the community. Lissette frequently visits South Florida schools to speak to students about weather and the importance of education. She supports many organizations including Dream in Green, Amigos for Kids, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, American Red Cross, Women of Tomorrow, Best Buddies and Padres Brillantes. Lissette hosts, performs and participates in many charitable events and is very involved with CBS4′s Neighbors 4 Neighbors programs.

Lissette has teamed up with fellow CBS4 Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli to help raise funds for Broward burn victim Michael Brewer. And she also teamed up with Jeff to host a "Strike out Cancer" event to help benefit the Children's Cancer Caring Center. Lissette also participates in events including the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure to raise awareness and funds for Breast Cancer Research, the annual Celebrity 5K to help benefit Community Partnership for the Homeless, and the Miami Corporate Run.

Lissette is still very passionate about music and has had the honor to singing the National Anthem and "God Bless America" at the Heat, Marlins and Dolphins games and at the Sony Ericsson. Lissette also enjoys spending time with her family and friends.

