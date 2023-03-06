Larry Seward CBS 4

Larry Seward joined CBS Miami in February 2023. He brings to South Florida more than a decade of experience telling stories.

Prior to Miami, Larry was Senior Reporter at WCPO-TV in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. He led the station's 2020 election security coverage and managed the Coronavirus beat for more than a year.

Prior to that, he spent more than eight years in Houston at KHOU-TV.

Larry covered major breaking news stories that included Hurricane Harvey's devastating wrath on Southeast Texas as well as big stories from across the state like the mass shooting at Fort Hood.

While in Houston, he also took viewers along for the ride at Super Bowl LI and two Astros' World Series. Larry's work was often punctuated with his nightly original reporting, including a story that motivated city leaders to shut down an apartment complex which was forcing tenants to live in deplorable conditions.

Larry also spent time in Kansas City, Florence, S.C., and Athens, Ohio.

He is a magna cum laude graduate of Ohio University's E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Contact Larry Seward: Email