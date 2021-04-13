John MacLauchlan CBS Miami

John MacLauchlan grew up in Hollywood, Florida. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a degree in Communications.

After college, John spent more than 20 years at news radio/talk stations 940WINZ and NewsRadio 610 WIOD where he worked various jobs including producer, reporter, and the assignment desk.

He joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007. John lives in Davie with his wife Robin and their very lazy cat CryBay.