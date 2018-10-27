Joe Gorchow CBS Miami

Joe Gorchow joins CBS4 News as a seasoned reporter and anchor with extensive live and breaking news experience. Joe's competitive nature and passion for connecting with the community blend perfectly into his role at WFOR. He strives to provide the coverage our viewers deserve.

His path to Miami started in the northeast. Joe spent most of his young life in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, roughly 15 minutes outside Philadelphia. He obtained a broadcast journalism degree from Syracuse University, as a 2009 graduate, from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications.

In the fall of 2009, he took a job at KNDU to be a sports anchor & reporter in Kennewick, Washington. While working there, he wore many hats, including producing and anchoring sports shows, specials and segments.

In 2011 he joined WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina, to continue his work in sports. He has served as the primary news and sports anchor for the 6, 10 and 11 p.m. weekend newscasts.

Joe won numerous awards for his work during his 10.5 years in Columbia, including the 2017 First Place Award for Television Best Sports Special, "Chasing a Championship," RTDNA. He also was the 2021 Finalist for Use of Technology, "Embracing Change," RTDNA.

He's covered NCAA Tournament basketball championships, the College Football Playoff, The Masters, NASCAR, and high school sports while in Columbia. When the COVID-19 pandemic entered our lives, Joe shifted his focus to news and covered education, the governor's office, and many local community topics as an anchor and reporter.

In Joe's free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife and two dogs, Hokie and Oreo, going on nature walks, playing golf, and reminiscing about his glory days as a high school pitcher.

Contact Joe Gorchow: Email | Twitter