Joan Murray is an award-winning reporter who joined CBS Miami in August 2001 shortly before the 9/11 attacks. She was among the first to report the South Florida connection to the terrorists.

In her many years reporting in South Florida, she has covered hurricanes, fires and floods, school issues, government and breaking news.

Much of her work concentrates on the Broward community where she has proudly called home for the past 20 years.

Joan is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Rutgers College in New Brunswick, New Jersey, where she was elected Phi Beta Kappa.

She began her career in upstate Pennsylvania where she reported and anchored. Joan won an Associated Press award for feature reporting and a National Press Club award for Consumer reporting.

Along the way, Joan has held anchor and reporting positions in Raleigh, North Carolina, and West Palm Beach.

She also spent five years in Florida's capital working for a national news service covering state politics and breaking news in the Southern United States, which included the Amtrak train disaster and the trial of former Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega for drug trafficking and money laundering.

In her spare time, Joan enjoys exploring the world with her husband and son!

