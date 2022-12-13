Ivan Taylor is a bilingual, award-winning TV journalist who is a seasoned reporter with extensive live and breaking news experience from local and national news outlets.

For the first time, Ivan is working in the English market; all of his prior roles have been in the Spanish news markets.

At CBS 4, Ivan is a general assignment reporter.

Ivan's career has spanned over two decades and includes coverage of major events in the U.S. and Latin America.

He has received over a dozen Emmy Awards throughout his years as a reporter, anchor, investigative reporter and national correspondent.

Some of the stories Ivan has covered include the opening of the U.S. embassy in Havana, the visit to Cuba by Pope Francis and presidential elections in Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Other notable stories that Ivan has covered include a fire on Carnival's Ecstasy ship; an attempted coup in Venezuela and Hurricane Sandy in New York.

Ivan joined CBS 4 in November 2022. He previously worked as a consumer/investigative reporter and weekend anchor reporter at WLTV in Miami, as a national correspondent for Telemundo, where he covered Texas and as a weekend anchor/reporter at WNJU in New York/ New Jersey and as a weekend anchor/reporter at WSCV in Miami, where he began his career as a general assignment reporter.

Ivan is glad to be back in South Florida, the place he calls home.

He was born in Nicaragua and moved to the U.S. with his parents in the 1980s because of the repression of the Sandinista regime.

Ivan graduated from Florida International University after attending Miami Dade College.

In his free time he enjoys reading, watching news, working out and spending time with his family.

